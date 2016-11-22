That aloe vera gel in the store may be missing a key ingredient: aloe vera

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey Pause

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:29 Coach Pete Carroll after Seahawks win over PHI: Prosise out "a while"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham