AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Trump auditions Cabinet prospects high above Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump held court from his perch high above Manhattan on Monday, receiving a line of former rivals, longtime allies and TV executives while overseeing a presidential transition that at times resembles a reality show like the one he once hosted.
Trump met with nearly a dozen prospective hires, all of whom were paraded in front of the cameras set up in the Trump Tower lobby as they entered an elevator to see the president-elect. Out of public view himself, he fell back on his TV star roots by filming a video that touted his legislative goals once he takes office.
Trump; did not immediately announce any appointments after the meetings, which came on the heels of a two-day whirlwind of interviews at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Unlike his predecessors, who often spoke with Cabinet candidates under a cloud of secrecy, Trump has turned the search into a very public audition process. The extraordinary exercise took on a routine feel on Monday: First, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown stepped off the gold-plated elevator into the marble-coated lobby after his meeting to declare to waiting reporters that he was "the best person" to become Veterans Affairs secretary.
Next, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, a candidate for interior secretary, did much the same, striding off the lift to say she had "a wonderful discussion" with Trump. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry declined to speak to reporters, but he did take time for a photo with the Naked Cowboy, the underwear-sporting, guitar-strumming New York institution who is normally a fixture at Times Square but has spent recent days camped out at Trump Tower singing about the president-elect.
---
Official: 6 dead in Chattanooga elementary school bus crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bloodied students lay on stretchers, while other children walked away dazed with their parents after an elementary school bus crash that killed six Monday in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga police Chief Fred Fletcher said the crash was "every public safety professional's worst nightmare."
The bus was carrying 35 children from Woodmore Elementary, students in kindergarten through fifth grade, when it crashed about 3:30 p.m., turned on its side and wrapped around a tree.
Fletcher said police were interviewing the bus driver to determine what happened and told reporters later that investigators were looking at speed "very, very strongly" as a factor. The bus was the only vehicle involved but the crash scene covers a significant area, he said.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that a team would be heading to Chattanooga on Tuesday morning to investigate.
---
Texas, Missouri, Florida officers shot in attacks; 1 killed
A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a veteran Texas police detective ended Monday with an arrest in the killing that was one of several weekend attacks against law enforcement in multiple states, authorities said.
The San Antonio detective and officers shot in Missouri and Florida were conducting routine tasks Sunday when they became the targets of violence. The detective was writing a traffic ticket when he was shot to death in his squad car Sunday morning outside police headquarters.
"I think the uniform was the target and the first person that happened along was the first person that (the suspect) targeted," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday.
In Missouri, a St. Louis police sergeant was shot twice in the face Sunday evening while he sat in traffic in a marked police vehicle. He was released from a hospital Monday.
Law enforcement officials say there's been an alarming spike in ambush-style attacks. Sixty officers, including the San Antonio detective, were shot to death on the job this year, compared to 41 in all of 2015, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Of the 60 killed, 20 were purposely targeted by their assailant compared to eight last year, the group said.
---
Officers douse pipeline protesters in subfreezing weather
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Authorities on Monday defended their decision to douse protesters with water during a skirmish in subfreezing weather near the Dakota Access oil pipeline, and organizers said at least 17 protesters were taken to the hospital — including some who were treated for hypothermia.
The clash occurred late Sunday and early Monday as protesters trying to push past a long-blocked bridge on a state highway were turned back by authorities using tear gas, rubber bullets and water hoses. One officer was injured when struck in the head with a rock. One protester was arrested.
Protesters and officers massed at the bridge again late Monday morning, but protesters dispersed a few hours later at the request of tribal elders after police warned the crowd that they'd identified firearms and that anyone with a weapon should leave.
The Standing Rock Sioux and others oppose the 1,200-mile, four-state pipeline being built to carry oil from western North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois because they say it threatens drinking water on their nearby reservation and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners has said no sites have been disturbed and that the $3.8 billion pipeline will be safe.
The pipeline is largely complete except for the section under a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota, and ETP Chief Executive Kelcy Warren said Friday the company is unwilling to reroute the project.
---
Offshore quake causes tsunamis, nuclear worries in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — Coastal residents fled to higher ground as a powerful earthquake sent a series of moderate tsunamis toward Japan's northeastern shore Tuesday and fueled concerns about the Fukushima nuclear power plant destroyed by a much larger tsunami five year ago.
Lines of cars snaked away from the coast in the pre-dawn hours after authorities issued a tsunami warning and urged residents to seek higher ground immediately. The warning was lifted nearly four hours later.
The magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck in the same region that was devastated by a tsunami that followed a much larger magnitude 9.0 quake in 2011, killing some 18,000 people. The U.S. Geological Survey measured Tuesday's quake at 6.9.
At least 12 people were reported injured, and Japanese TV images showed items scattered on the floor in a store, and books that had fallen from shelves in a library. The earthquake shook buildings in Tokyo, 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of the epicenter.
In some areas, water could be seen rushing up rivers, which funnel tsunamis to a greater height, but it remained well within flood embankments. It was eerily reminiscent of the 2011 disaster, when much larger tsunamis rushed up rivers and overflowed, wiping away entire neighborhoods.
---
Education Secretary King calls for end to paddling students
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Education Secretary John B. King Jr. is urging governors and school leaders in states that allow student paddling to end a practice he said would be considered "criminal assault or battery" against an adult.
King released a letter Tuesday asking leaders to replace corporal punishment with less punitive, more supportive disciplinary practices that he said work better against bad behavior.
More than 110,000 students, including disproportionate numbers of black and disabled students, were subjected to paddling or a similar punishment in the 2013-14 school year, said King, citing the Education Department's Civil Rights Data Collection.
Corporal punishment is legal in 22 states.
"The practice has been clearly and repeatedly linked to negative health and academic outcomes for students," King said during a conference call with reporters. "It is opposed by parent organizations, teachers unions, medical and mental health professionals and civil rights advocates as a wholly inappropriate means of school discipline."
---
Defectors: N. Korea would fall without capitalistic markets
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of capitalistic markets, each with thousands or even tens of thousands of stalls, form the glue that holds North Korea's socialist planned economy together, say defectors who sold medicinal herbs, skinny jeans, TV sets, foreign drama CDs and other goods there to make a living.
"People there say North Korean markets have everything except for a cat's horn. They truly have everything there," said Cha Ri-hyuk, 31, who came to South Korea in 2013. "If North Korea shuts down the markets, it will collapse too."
North Korea has tolerated — and taxed — some market activities since the country's state rationing systems crumbled amid an economic crisis and famine that killed an estimated hundreds of thousands in the mid-1990s. The economic boost the markets provide has helped leader Kim Jong Un keep a grip on power and further his nuclear ambitions, leaving the North's harsh political system and alleged human rights abuses largely untouched.
But some political analysts note that market activities are gradually infusing North Koreans with new ways of thinking that eventually could loosen the authoritarian government's hold over its 24 million people.
"It's like North Korea has so far allowed markets that it can control," said Lim Eul Chul, a North Korea expert at South Korea's Kyungnam University. "But materialism, individualism and the idea of pursuits of profits are taking root in the minds of ordinary people. So potential forces which can fundamentally shake the North's systems are growing."
---
For Trump and GOP, 'Obamacare' repeal is complex and risky
WASHINGTON (AP) — Here's the idea: Swiftly pass a repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law, perhaps soon enough for Donald Trump to sign it the day he takes the presidential oath. Then approve legislation restructuring the nation's huge and convoluted health care system — despite Republican divisions, Democratic opposition and millions of jittery constituents.
What could go wrong?
With Republicans controlling the White House and Congress in January, they're faced with delivering on their long-time promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare." Here are hurdles they'll face:
---
SPEED VS DELIBERATION
---
Japan PM says TPP meaningless without US as Trump nixes pact
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Japan's prime minister said Monday the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal would be "meaningless" without U.S. participation, as Donald Trump announced he planned to quit the pact.
Shinzo Abe's comment came shortly before the U.S. president-elect released a short video about his plans for his administration, including an intention to have the United States drop out of the TPP pact.
"I am going to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential disaster for our country," Trump said. "Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores."
Abe spoke after attending a weekend meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru at which some said they might try to modify the 12-nation TPP pact to make it more appealing to Trump or seek to implement it without the U.S.
But Abe discounted the idea of going ahead without the Americans being a part of the deal.
---
Britain, Germany each win 3 International Emmys
NEW YORK (AP) — British and German TV productions each won three International Emmys Monday night, including acting honors for Dustin Hoffman and Christiane Paul.
The centerpiece of the awards ceremony at the Hilton New York came when Tony Goldwyn, who stars as President Fitzgerald Grant in the Washington drama "Scandal," presented the honorary International Emmy Founders Award to the show's creator, producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, who also brought such hits as "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" to the small screen.
Hoffman received the award for best performance by an actor for the BBC One TV movie "Roald Dahl's Esio Trot." The Oscar-winning actor portrayed a lonely retired bachelor who hatches an audacious plan to woo the widow in the flat below who is overly fond of her pet tortoise.
Germany's Paul garnered the best actress award for her performance in "Untern Radar" ("Under the Radar") as a judge whose life is upended when her daughter is suspected of being responsible for a bombing in Berlin.
A total of 40 nominees from 15 countries competed in 10 categories for International Emmys, which honor excellence in TV programming outside the U.S. The ceremony was hosted by "The Good Wife" star Alan Cumming.
