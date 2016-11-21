National

November 21, 2016 9:07 PM

Ex-Speaker to return to Massachusetts after prison release

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi will be returning to Massachusetts after he's released from prison in North Carolina.

DiMasi is set to be released Tuesday from a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. His wife, Debbie, is expected to accompany him home to Massachusetts.

DiMasi served five years of an eight-year sentence for public corruption. Last week, a judge approved a request for compassionate release because of DiMasi's health problems.

DiMasi has been treated for throat and prostate cancer in prison. His cancer is in remission, but his treatments caused a narrowing of his esophagus that creates a risk of choking when he eats or drinks.

The once-powerful Democrat was convicted of steering state contracts to a software firm in exchange for $65,000 funneled through his private law firm.

