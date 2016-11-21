AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump the dealmaker keeps any Cabinet decisions under wraps
NEW YORK (AP) — Call him the dealmaker-elect.
By his own account, President-elect Donald Trump has worked out a few agreements after a parade of weekend visitors who could land major appointments in his administration.
There were hints but no decisions to announce. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee in 2012, was "under active and serious consideration" for secretary of state, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said. Trump himself said retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis was an "impressive" prospect for defense secretary.
"We've made a couple of deals," Trump told reporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club before returning to New York. He gave assurances that "incredible meetings" would be brining "incredible people" into the government. "You'll be hearing about them soon."
More meetings are on Trump's Monday schedule. His transition team said former Texas governor and GOP presidential rival Rick Perry was expected to meet with Trump on Monday.
---
AP: Too quiet on the set; filming accidents often go untold
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As hundreds of names scrolled up the screen after 2012's "The Avengers," moviegoers who remained glued to their seats for a taste of the next treat in Marvel's superhero universe didn't know one name was missing — that of John Suttles, a truck driver who died helping bring the $1.5 billion blockbuster to theaters.
Every year, workers on both sides of the camera are maimed, burned, break bones and even die striving to deliver entertainment that packs multiplexes and commands top TV ratings. Injuries come not just from obvious risks such as stunts and explosives, but from falls off ladders, toppled equipment and machines without safety guards.
Yet in an industry where virtually everything is tallied and every success is touted, set accidents remain largely hidden and the consequences usually amount to mere thousands of dollars in fines paid out of multimillion-dollar budgets.
The Associated Press determined that, since 1990, at least 43 people have died on sets in the U.S. and more than 150 have been left with life-altering injuries, numbers derived by combing through data from workplace and aviation safety investigations, court records and news accounts. And those figures almost certainly don't tell the entire story: The AP found several instances in which major accidents either weren't reflected in investigation records or did not appear in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration database of the most serious set accidents.
Several fatal accidents in the U.S. — all outside of the traditional production centers of California and New York — were missing from the database, the most glaring being the 1993 shooting death of actor Brandon Lee during the filming of the movie "The Crow." That omission came despite OSHA officials in North Carolina amassing a 1,500-page investigative file on Lee's death. An agency spokesman blamed a clerical error.
---
---
Police, protesters face off at Dakota Access pipeline
CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Tension flared anew on the Dakota Access pipeline as protesters tried to push past a long-blocked bridge on a state highway, only to be turned back by a line of law enforcement using water cannon and what appeared to be tear gas.
Sunday's skirmishes began around 6 p.m. after protesters removed a burned-out truck on what's known as the Backwater Bridge, not far from the encampment where they've been for weeks as they demonstrate against the pipeline. The Morton County Sheriff's Department estimated 400 protesters sought to cross the bridge on state Highway 1806.
A live stream early Monday showed a continued standoff, with large lights illuminating smoke wafting across the scene.
The sheriff's department said in a statement around 1 a.m. Monday that approximately 100 to 200 protesters were on the bridge or in the vicinity. It said law enforcement officers "had rocks thrown at them, burning logs and rocks shot from slingshots," and that one officer had been hit on the head by a thrown rock.
At least one person was arrested. Protesters said a gym in Cannon Ball was opened to aid demonstrators who were soaked on a night the temperature dipped into the low 20s or were hit with tear gas.
---
San Antonio police officer fatally shot while writing ticket
Two police officers have been shot in separate incidents in what authorities are calling targeted attacks. One died while the other was shot twice in the face but was expected to survive.
A San Antonio detective writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist was shot to death in his squad car late Sunday morning outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said.
San Antonio police Chief William McManus identified the officer as Benjamin Marconi, 50, a 20-year veteran of the force.
Police said the search for a male suspect was still underway early Monday and that no arrest had been made. McManus said he doesn't believe the suspect has any relationship to the original motorist who was pulled over, and no motive has been identified.
In St. Louis, a police sergeant was hospitalized in critical condition but expected to survive after being shot twice in the face Sunday night in what the police chief called an "ambush." Police reported early Monday that the suspect was later killed in a shootout with police.
---
Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 28 in a Shiite mosque
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber killed at least 28 people inside a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials and eyewitnesses said.
The Public Health Ministry said that at least 45 others were wounded.
Faredoon Obiadi, head of the criminal investigation department for the Kabul police, said the attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest among the crowds inside the Baqir-ul Ulom mosque in western Kabul.
The attack took place on the first floor of the two-story building where Shiite worshippers had gathered to commemorate the death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson and an iconic Shiite martyr, in Karbala, Iraq in 680 A.D.
"I was inside the mosque and the Mullah was reading the prayer, suddenly a huge explosion happened then everywhere was dark," said Ewaz Ali, 50 who suffered minor injuries.
---
AP Analysis: Obama exudes calm about Trump as Democrats fret
LIMA, Peru (AP) — On the surface, President Barack Obama was cool-headed, cerebral and confident, doling out parting reassurances to world leaders on his final global jaunt. Behind the scenes, his aides and Democrats back at home were a deflated and weary bunch, grimly ending Obama's tenure in a way they never imagined.
The jarring gap between Obama's public face and the prevailing Democratic sentiment about Donald Trump's election was an unexpected element to Obama's final presidential trip, which included visits to Greece, Germany and Peru. Time after time, Obama opted for optimism over any sense of foreboding, and diplomatic dodges over criticism. The man whose legacy risks being devastated by Trump's election appeared to be the one Democrat who wouldn't publicly fret about its impact.
As Obama hopped from capital to capital, news of the emerging Trump administration followed him, dominating news conferences and private meetings with leaders. The president answered nearly every question about Trump, his new hires and his plan to dismantle Obama's legacy, with a version of the same answer.
"Reality will force him to adjust how he approaches many of these issues," Obama said Sunday as he closed out his trip in Lima. "That's just how this office works."
It was far from clear that other Democrats shared that optimism.
---
Japanese peacekeepers arrive in South Sudan with new mandate
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Japanese peacekeepers, with a broader mandate to use force, landed in South Sudan Monday, the first overseas deployment of the country's troops with those expanded powers in nearly 70 years.
The 350 Self-Defense Forces will replace a previous contingent of Japanese peacekeepers who served in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, but did not have mandate to use force. The new troops will be tasked with engineering and construction in the capital, Juba.
For the first time since the end of World War II, when Japan enacted a law enshrining pacifism in its military, these peacekeepers will have the ability to use force to protect civilians, U.N. staff and themselves.
For Japan, the deployment shows the growing trust the public places in its Self-Defense Forces, Sheila Smith, a senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations told the Associated Press.
However she said that many "people are worried that this first case of the Self-Defense Force's greater powers could run into problems and be put into a bad situation in South Sudan."
---
APNewsBreak: US moves to block mining near Yellowstone
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials plan to block new mining claims outside Yellowstone National Park as the Obama administration races in its last days to keep industry out of pristine and environmentally sensitive areas.
Mining claims on 30,000 acres north of the nation's first national park would be prohibited for at least two years while a long-term ban is considered.
Details were obtained by The Associated Press in advance of Monday's formal announcement by Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.
Interior officials last week blocked new oil drilling in the Arctic Ocean and cancelled 25 oil and gas leases in western Colorado and 15 in northwestern Montana.
Republicans and industry representatives have criticized the administration's eleventh-hour actions to limit development and promised to seek their reversal once Obama leaves office.
---
Strong, sometimes foul political language marks the AMAs
Coming on the heels of a divisive political election, the American Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles became a platform for strong, and sometimes foul, political language. Here's a look at some of the top moments from the American Music Awards show:
NOT TRUMP'S NIGHT
Less than two weeks after the presidential election, President-Elect Donald Trump was bound to be hot and divisive topic at the show. And the insults and jokes came from all sides, including the hosts, the presenters and the performers. Co-hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah started off the show with not-so-great impressions of Melania and Donald Trump.
Singer Idina Menzel and businessman Mark Cuban commiserated about not getting invited to the presidential inauguration, as both were supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. And Menzel gave a shout out to the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" who have been criticized by Trump on Twitter.
And Rock And Roll Hall of Famers Green Day blasted Trump during their performance of "Bang Bang" when lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang a new chorus in the middle, "No KKK, no fascist USA, No Trump."
