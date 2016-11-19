FBI looks for abducted Washington woman after ransom demand

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless Pause

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

1:53 Trump's White House

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)