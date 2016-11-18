Luke got hurt. Luke cried. So did we.

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham