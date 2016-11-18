‘I am free’: Man paroled 39 years after murder he, police say he did not do

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

1:06 Skagit County releases video of shooting at Cascade Mall

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

0:31 Trump supporters sound off at Lynden rally

0:48 Young protesters turn out for Trump at Lynden rally

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948