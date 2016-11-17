Camera’s photo of its own theft sends man to jail

A man accused of stealing surveillance cameras outside a Spanaway-area elementary school pleaded guilty this week.
Willie Justin Cantrell, 22, admitted to first-degree theft Monday, and Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff sentenced him to 26 days in jail, which he already has served.
That was the sentence prosecutors recommended.
Cantrell said in his plea that he stole three cameras in July from Shining Mountain Elementary School, 21615 38th Ave. E. in Elk Plain.
The Sheriff’s Department put out a photo of Cantrell last month, captured as he reached for one of the cameras, and he was identified in less than a day.
The school district told the court it cost about $3,500 a piece to replace the cameras. A restitution hearing is set for early next year.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments