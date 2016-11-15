Carrie Fisher details ‘intense’ affair with Harrison Ford during ‘Star Wars’ filming

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain