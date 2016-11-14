National

November 14, 2016 7:16 PM

George W. Bush spent Election Day adopting a puppy

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

As Election Day approached, reports surfaced that former President George W. Bush had decided he wasn’t voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

Bush, instead, adopted a puppy.

The Dallas resident shared a picture on his Facebook page Monday night of his newest family pet, Freddy.

The post said he and his wife, Laura Bush, visited the SPCA of Texas last Tuesday and came home with the puppy.

“We already love him,” the post said, “and even our cats Bob and Bernadette are finding Freddy’s charm futile to resist.”

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

View more video

Nation & World Videos