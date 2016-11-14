Mom charged after girl found petting tigers roaming inside their home, police say

1:15 Obama on Gwen Ifill: She was an extraordinary journalist Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

4:03 A Stigma of Black Gun Ownership

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention