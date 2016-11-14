Cop calls for blacks to arm themselves in case there is a revolution

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time? Pause

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

1:27 C.J. Prosise smiling after wowing in 1st NFL start against Patriots

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC