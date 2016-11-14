'Supermoon looms' large around the world

The moon rises beyond flags atop Fraser Hall on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Orlin Wagner
AP
The moon rises over Hefer Valley in Israel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Ariel Schalit
AP
The full moon rises beyond a statue of a cow Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises behind a neon sign in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
People watch the moonrise from the pier at Fort Taber Park in the south end of New Bedford, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2016.
PETER PEREIRA
AP
The moon rises over the Arch in St. Louis, as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
David Carson
AP
Visitors get an unobstructed view of the moon as it ascends over the Lake Michigan shoreline in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
John Hart
AP
A woman is silhouetted against the moon while walking her dog Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in La Habra, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
The moon rises behind the eagle sculpture high atop LeVeque Tower in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Adam Cairns
AP
A horse on a weathervane atop Clocktower Commons on Route 22 in Brewster, N.Y., is silhouetted against the moon on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Frank Becerra Jr.
AP
The nearly full moon rises behind the steeple of the First United Methodist Church in Athens, Ga., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
JOHN ROARK
AP
The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises beyond Springfield, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Seth Perlman
AP
A statue of an angel playing a horn, at Saint Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, is silhouetted by the moon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in downtown Scranton, Pa.
Butch Comegys
AP
The moon rises over the San Gabriel Valley, as seen from Rosemead, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises beyond the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Orlin Wagner
AP
Beth Huddleston photographs the moon with her cell phone as it rises over Winchester, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Jeff Taylor
AP
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage behind the head of the Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus Circle, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J,, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Vernon Ogrodnek
AP
The moon rises over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Michael Probst
AP
People stroll along the Tagus riverside in Lisbon as the moon rises Sunday, Nov. 13 2016.
Armando Franca
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Miguel Morenatti
AP
The moon rises over the harbor of the costal town of Lambert's Bay, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Schalk van Zuydam
AP
The moon rises behind Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas, Sunday evening, Nov. 13, 2016.
Tom Fox
AP
A ringed gull flies in front of the moon over Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Steve Gooch
AP
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Nick Ut
AP
Light from the moon shines through a U.S. flag in South El Monte, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises above California 60 on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Rosemead, Calif.
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises from behind apartment buildings in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Ng Han Guan
AP
The supermoon appears near the Statue of Liberty, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP
The moon rises over Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Vincent Yu
AP
The moon rises over the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Sakchai Lalit
AP