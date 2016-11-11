A teacher tells his Latino students their parents will be deported after Trump victory

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle Pause

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

7:08 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham