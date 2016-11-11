Cowabunga, dudette! Women take on surf contest for 1st time

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy Pause

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

7:08 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting

0:55 Anti-Trump protesters in NYC and Seattle

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)