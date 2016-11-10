For many supporters, Trump is a thing called hope

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech Pause

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:44 Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title