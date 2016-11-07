Sorority, frat events banned at Washington State University

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain Pause

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals

1:00 Lummi carvers prepare totem pole for journey to Winnipeg

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina