‘I just wanted to disappear’: Rolling Stone defamation plaintiff wins $3 million

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain Pause

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines

0:23 Deer strolls through Fairhaven

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016