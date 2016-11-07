‘I am sorry and hungry’: Thief leaves apology note after taking candy bar from car

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks Pause

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

7:21 Janet Reno's Justice Department farewell: "its' been a remarkable experience"

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines

0:23 Deer strolls through Fairhaven

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016