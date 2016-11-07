His wedding never happened, so he’s giving away their $1,100 engagement ring

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

1:46 Millennial women explain why they are voting for Trump

1:35 Women at Selma rally on why they support Donald Trump