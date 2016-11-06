Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes central Oklahoma.

0:43 Police gather outside ER where deputy was taken after being shot Pause

0:31 Ambulance drives through scene of shooting that left 1 deputy dead

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal