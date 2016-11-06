Officer putting down tire spikes to stop stolen car dies when he’s hit by the car, police say

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree