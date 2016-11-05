From attics and shoeboxes come Civil War treasures – now online

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 Pause

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina