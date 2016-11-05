2 children and woman killed, 3 hurt in Newark stabbing

Authorities say two children and a woman were fatally stabbed at a Newark home during an attack that left three others injured.
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said that an 11-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl, and 23-year-old woman were killed in the stabbing around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Two other 13-year-olds and a 29-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition with stab wounds at a hospital.
Authorities identified a person of interest wanted for questioning in the attacks, but that man had not been charged.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka asked anyone with information to come forward to help police arrest the attacker.
Many of the victims were family members, but their exact relationships weren't immediately known.
Comments