7 best moments from the Chicago Cubs' championship parade and rally

For 108 years, Chicago Cubs fans have been waiting to celebrate a World Series title. So when the team finally won on Wednesday, the city began gearing up to cut loose.
In 2004, when the Boston Red Sox finally broke their own curse and won the Series for the first time in 86 years, they celebrated with a crowd of around three million, according to estimates. It was, unofficially, the biggest U.S. sports parade in history.
But the Cubbies and their faithful left that record in the dust Friday, packing five million people into the heart of the Windy City, according to city estimates. It was perhaps the most epic party of 2016, and it was full of great moments that any sports fan outside of Cleveland can appreciate.
The moment you realize five million people means the Cubs had the seventh largest peaceful gathering in world history
It was also the biggest in U.S. history. More people came out to celebrate the Cubs than attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the funeral of Pope John Paul II and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory parade earlier this year, according to Fox 4.
The Chicago Cubs World Series celebration crowd in Grant Park is gigantic. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/xBZ9m2WY4F— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) November 4, 2016
Chicago itself only has a population of 2.7 million, according to the Chicago Tribune. The entire state of Illinois has only 12.85 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the equivalent of almost 40 percent of the state was there. The Cubs had 3.23 million tickets sold this entire season. Five million people would sell out the team’s home stadium, Wrigley Field, 120 times. You get the idea.
The moment they dyed the Chicago River blue
Every year the city dyes the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a revered Chicago tradition. But for the first time ever Friday, the river ran a bright blue to celebrate a once-in-a-century occurrence.
Nice job by the city of Chicago to dye the Chicago River blue. Outstanding. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/8WGafnE7Q8— Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) November 4, 2016
When the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls won their league titles, the river remained untouched. But the Cubs occupy a special place in the heart of Chicago.
The moment the gates opened to let fans through security
Understandably, security was tight to get into the rally, so fans started gathering early in the morning at the gates to be the first ones through security checkpoints. When the gates did open at around 8:15 a.m., it was joyful chaos.
The moment Anthony Rizzo gave the ball from the final out of the World Series to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts
After the final out was recorded Wednesday in Cleveland, first baseman Anthony Rizzo pocketed the baseball, which is now a huge part of the sport’s history. On Friday, he gave it to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, who bought the team in 2009, back when Chicago hadn’t won an NL pennant since 1945.
.@ARizzo44 gives the final out ball to @Cubs' owner Tom Ricketts. #WorldSeries #CubsParade https://t.co/kKth235BOU— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2016
“It only feels right to hand this ball over to Mr. Ricketts and be part of history forever,” Rizzo said.
The moment Rizzo cried introducing David Ross, who then took the best selfie ever
Rizzo also gave an emotional introduction to his friend and teammate David Ross, who announced before the season that he was retiring after one more campaign.
“He’s like a brother to me, and he’s taught me a lot in life, on the field, off the field,” Rizzo said. “I’m forever grateful to him, and he’s going out a champion forever.”
Ross then took the podium and screamed, “Chicago!” before taking a selfie with some of his teammates and hundreds of thousands of fans.
The ultimate selfie. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/oxZB121gi3— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 4, 2016
The moment Ben Zobrist said Chicago was a “city of MVPs”
Zobrist was named World Series MVP with a batting average of .357 and the Series-clinching RBI in the top of the 10th inning in Game 7. But when he took the podium Friday, he said the honor was a “team award” and went a step farther, saying Chicago was a “city of MVPs.” It was a heartwarming moment for a city waiting for one for a long time.
#WorldSeries MVP @benzobrist18 discusses his previous offseason, the @Cubs comeback & more. #cubsparade https://t.co/EwjAbqo313— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2016
The moment Brett Eldridge sang “Go Cubs Go”
It’s one of the most famous and catchy songs in sports, and “Go Cubs Go” has basically been playing nonstop in some form or another since the Series ended. But Eldridge, a country music artist and Chicago native, leading hundreds of thousands of people in one big chorus was about as cool a moment as you’ll see in sports.
All of Chicago now …— MLB (@MLB) November 4, 2016
#GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/GVAd7RjFoi
