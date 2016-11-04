Hawaii soldier killed in training exercise

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys Pause

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween