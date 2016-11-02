When a snake ends up in your toilet, there’s Venom One to the rescue

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016