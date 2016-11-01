Shooting in Memphis park leaves 1 teen dead, 5 wounded

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever