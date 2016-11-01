A mom brought her 3-year-old daughter to work. There, the girl was stabbed and killed

“Baby Ruby” had been picked up from daycare to be with her mother at a clothing factory in downtown Los Angeles on Monday when, police say, a co-worker stabbled “Baby Ruby” multiple times with a knife and then fled the scene.
The 3-year-old child died from her injures.
According to the investigation, the child was attacked without warning. The child’s mother and the suspect had minimal contact at work, according to police.
Ricardo Augusto Utuy, a 34-year-old man, was later arrested and booked for murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.
According to NBC Los Angeles, Ruby’s parents work at the sewing shop and often brought their daughter to the workplace after daycare. The Los Angeles Times reported that, according to a police, Utuy would often talk and laugh to himself.
The girl has not been identified.
