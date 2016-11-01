His hospital stay began with spitting out human flesh and ended with Dr. Phil

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever Pause

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead