Better read the fine print before suing Airbnb over alleged racial discrimination

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

0:40 Donald Trump says he'll accept election results on one condition

2:28 Supporters at Kinston rally explain why Trump is their candidate

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton