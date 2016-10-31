City releases audio of Pulse nightclub gunman

3:39 What is autism? Pause

1:22 A Supreme Court without Scalia

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:31 How to check your ballot status