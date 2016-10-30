They spent their final hours trapped in freezers, but they didn’t have to die that way

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:46 5 facts about the Bellingham School bus levy

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt