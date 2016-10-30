Fan wearing an Obama mask with a noose around his neck is asked to remove costume

The University of Wisconsin says it asked a fan wearing what appeared to be a President Barack Obama mask and a noose around his neck to remove the offensive parts of the costume during the school’s football game on Saturday night against Nebraska.
A picture circulating on social media showed the fan in a black-and-white jumpsuit, wearing the mask, the noose and a sign on his chest. The Washington Post reported that the fan holding the noose was wearing a Donald Trump mask.
At the @UWBadgers game and there is a man with a mask of President Obama and a noose. This is racism, why was this allowed into the stadium? pic.twitter.com/zKEqhdDYny— (@woahohkatie) October 29, 2016
The fan complied when guest services staff asked to remove the offensive parts of the costume, according to a school statement.
Statement from UW-Madison pic.twitter.com/gInAArKn8F— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 30, 2016
The campus police chief also tweeted that the fans were exercising their First Amendment rights, even though it was in poor taste.
exercising your 1st amendment rts doesn't require good taste. Showin up #Badger in Obama mask & a noose around his neck is a prime example.— Sue Riseling (@WiscChief) October 30, 2016
University policy does not allow fans to wear masks while entering the stadium, but they are allowed to wear them once inside.
The school said the costume, “while repugnant and counter to the values of the university and athletic department, was an exercise of the individual’s right to free speech.”
Wisconsin says it also exercised its right to ask the fan to remove the offensive parts of the costume.
