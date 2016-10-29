Bill Murray’s ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ at World Series was, um, unique

1:06 Skagit County releases video of shooting at Cascade Mall Pause

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

0:31 How to check your ballot status

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation