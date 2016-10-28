Supreme Court agrees to hear transgender bathroom access challenge

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic Pause

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

1:28 Comey and Congress go head to head over Hillary's emails

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton