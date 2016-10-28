He stayed with his family even after bringing heroin to school. Then he brought crack

2:53 Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation - hear the story from all involved Pause

1:08 Matthew unsung hero: 'Whatever I can help you do, I will do'

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title