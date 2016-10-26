EpiPen competitor will re-launch after being pulled off market in 2015

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study Pause

0:42 Whatcom County salmon tours

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy