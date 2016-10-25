These three girls are quite a hit on the football field

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character Pause

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:46 WATCH: Massive earthquake drill hits military outpost

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense