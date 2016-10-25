Jury begins deliberations in medical school killings case

0:42 Whatcom County salmon tours Pause

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:46 WATCH: Massive earthquake drill hits military outpost

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense