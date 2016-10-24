They put a noose around the neck of a black student, NAACP says

The Mississippi NAACP is calling for a federal hate crime investigation at Stone High School in Wiggins, where white students are accused of putting a noose around a black student’s neck.
The Mississippi Conference of the NAACP said it has no evidence the school district followed its own policies to investigate the incident.
The NAACP, in a press release, said white students threw a noose around the neck of a black student and yanked backward.
“The students have not been expelled and the victim’s parents are not fully aware of any punishment,” the release said. “The school’s own policy calls for the automatic expulsion of any student committing a violent act against another student. Yet, to our knowledge, this policy has not been adhered to in this case.”
Names and ages of the students involved in the Stone County incident weren't immediately released. The Stone County NAACP president, Robert James, said the black student is a football player.
According to a statement from the black student's family, he returned to practice after the incident, Kinnel said.
The NAACP will talk about the case today at 3 p.m. at the Stone County Courthouse in Wiggins.
School officials told the victim’s mother than no information about discipline of students could be released because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the NAACP said.
FERPA states the victim of a violent crime are entitled to be informed of the final results of any disciplinary proceedings, according to the release.
The NAACP said there is no evidence the police were notified either.
“The school officials at the Stone County High School as well as the school district have mishandled this situation,” the NAACP said. “They failed to protect this student throughout this ordeal. Allowing students to commit blatant hate crimes without sever consequences, sends a message to students that their safety and well being are not valuable enough to be protected.”
Stone County School Superintendent Inita “Penny” Owen has yet to respond to a request for an interview.
Mississippi has struggled with a history of racial division. It is the last state that still incorporates the Confederate battle emblem on its state flag. In 2014, two out-of-state students at the University of Mississippi placed a noose on the campus' statue of James Meredith, the black student who integrated Ole Miss in 1962. Both pleaded guilty to using a threat of force to intimidate African-American students and employees. Neither attends the school anymore.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
