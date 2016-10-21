Screen time limit recommendations for your kids just changed

Screens are everywhere these days, and keeping kids under 2 away from them was a challenge for many parents tempted to quiet a crying toddler on a crowded flight with an iPad or keep kids out of trouble while you get ready for work by turning on Sesame Street. But the American Academy of Pediatrics now says some digital interaction for young kids can be beneficial.
The group changed its recommendations for digital media use among children, which had previously banned all screens for children under 2. Evidence shows that kids as young as 15 months can learn words from touchscreens, and at 18 months children can benefit from watching high-quality programming like PBS.
But that doesn’t mean young kids should just be parked in front of the TV: You should watch educational programs with young kids to help them interpret what they are seeing. Kids between 2 and 5 shouldn’t watch more than an hour a day and should also be joined by a caregiver to talk about what is happening on the screen.
“Because of their immature symbolic, memory, and attentional skills, infants and toddlers cannot learn from traditional digital media as they do from interactions with caregivers, and they have difficulty transferring that knowledge to their 3-dimensional experience,” AAP said in a policy statement on Media and Young Minds. “The chief factor that facilitates toddlers’ learning from commercial media (starting around 15 months of age) is parents watching with them and reteaching the content.”
Kids under 2 should still spend the majority of their time doing creative, unplugged activities. Interaction with the real world is critical for learning in young minds.
Kids 6 and older should have time limits placed on their media use, as well as locations where screens are off-limits, like bedrooms. Parents should ensure TV programs and games aren’t interfering with a child’s sleep, physical activity and time spent reading and learning.
One exception to no screens under 18 months is video chatting, so no need to eliminate those Saturday calls with Grandma. AAP acknowledged that many parents use Skype and FaceTime to stay in touch with distant relatives, which when accompanied by an adult can be beneficial for kids. Evidence shows that 2-year-olds can learn words from talking with a responsive adult over video chat.
AAP said that children will take cues about media use from parents, so you should also learn to limit screen time when eating dinner and playing with your kids.
“What’s most important is that parents be their child’s ‘media mentor,’” said Dr. Jenny Radesky, lead author of the policy statement. “That means teaching them how to use it as a tool to create, connect and learn.”
Parents can use AAP’s Family Media Use Plan tool to develop a customized media plan for their family based on the ages of children.
