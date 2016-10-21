Man gets probation after his girlfriend’s son was found with an octopus in his throat

A Kansas man was sentenced to probation after his girlfriend’s toddler was hospitalized in April with a small octopus lodged in his throat.
The sentencing hearing Thursday of Matthew Gallagher, 37, to two years of probation did little to explain exactly how the dead octopus — described as being about 2 inches in diameter — came to be lodged in the 2-year-old boy’s airway.
Police have said the octopus was not a pet and was likely meant to be used for sushi, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The boy was not breathing when he was taken to a hospital April 5 after his mother returned home from work to find Gallagher performing CPR on the boy. After being hospitalized in what doctors called “a delicate condition,” the boy was eventually released with no apparent long-term injury from oxygen deprivation. But doctors also noted injuries to the boy’s face.
Gallagher’s explanation of the injuries, and how the boy swallowed the octopus, seemed inconsistent to hospital officials, who called police.
In court, Gallagher pleaded guilty to amended charges of child endangerment, battery and interference with law enforcement, all misdemeanors. He had originally been charged with a felony count of aggravated child endangerment and was scheduled for a Nov. 7 trial.
In addition to probation, Gallagher was sentenced Thursday to a suspended one-year jail term.
The Associated Press and The Wichita Eagle contributed to this report.
