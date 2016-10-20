Apple products on Amazon are fake and can catch fire, Apple says

The next time you need a new Apple charger, don’t order it from Amazon.
The tech company said it has discovered nearly 90 percent of the chargers and cables sold by the online retailer and labeled as genuine are actually fake. Apple said it has bought Apple products from Amazon and discovered it did not manufacture them, meaning the chargers did not adhere to consumer safety standards and “were so poorly designed and constructed that they posed a risk of lethal electrocution to the user.”
“These counterfeits have the potential to overheat, catch fire, and deliver a deadly electric shock to consumers while in normal use,” Apple wrote in a lawsuit against New Jersey company Mobile Star, which it says imprinted Apple logos on cables and chargers sold on Amazon.
“Consumers, relying on Amazon.com's reputation, have no reason to suspect the power products they purchased from Amazon.com are anything but genuine,” Apple wrote in the suit. “This is particularly true where, as here, the products are sold directly ‘by Amazon.com’ as genuine Apple products using Apple's own product marketing images.”
Amazon is not named in the trademark suit, which requests a jury trial. Impacted products include power adapters, chargers and syncing cables.
“Amazon has zero tolerance for the sale of counterfeits on our site,” a company spokeswoman told the BBC. “We work closely with manufacturers and brands and pursue wrongdoers aggressively.”
Apple says it purchased the products on Amazon and later told the online retailer that they were fake. Amazon then identified Mobile Star as the source. The counterfit products were also sold on Groupon.
