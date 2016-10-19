Police say an angry feud over a woman started on Facebook. It ended in bloodshed.

A Facebook feud over a woman led to the August killing of a man who was shot and killed in self-defense by the second man waiting with a gun, York police said Wednesday.
But this was no shootout at the O.K. Corral. It was a social media killing using aliases.
The dead man, Antonio Nichols, called himself “Slimthug Moore” in a Facebook tirade filled with profanity, racial epithets and threats. At the end of the feud, Nichols was found lying in a yard by police with the gun still in his hand.
No charges are anticipated, said Lt. Rich Caddell of the York Police Department, because the victim, Christopher Gore, acted in self-defense when he shot would-be assassin Nichols.
Nichols, 28, died after he fired first at Gore, 24, on the porch of a Mighty Joe Trail home. Gore was able to shoot back at Nichols and kill Nichols, Caddell said.
Gore, who knew Nichols was gunning for him, and survived a gunshot to the midsection before shooting Nichols, had a right to defend himself while on the porch, Caddell said.
“It was self-defense,” Caddell said. “And the shooting came after Nichols had been to several places looking for Gore until he found him. The feud was on Facebook over a woman.”
The homeowner gave Gore permission to be armed at the home, Caddell said. Gore did not have a weapons permit but under the law did not need one on private property, Caddell said.
Both men were using aliases to communicate on the social media site, witness statements and police records show, including through the day of the shooting, Aug. 15.
Nichols used the alias ‘Slimthug Moore’ and Gore used the alias ‘Mike Lowry’, police records show, until the showdown around 4 p.m.
A woman at the scene told responding officers: “It’s all over a girl and Facebook,” according to police and reports from officers.
Nichols, a many-time convicted felon who was out on bond for attempted murder at the time and had several previous felony convictions, had been hunting Gore using posts that included, “You think it’s a game. Wait and see,” police records show.,
Gore posted icons showing stick figures running and posted: “Running – I’m scared of ya.”
Although Nichols was black, the police investigation showed Nichols repeatedly made threats against Gore – also black – using racial and other profanity.
Much of the Facebook exchange went like this, according to the police report:
“Antonio Nichols, who is posting as Slimthug Moore, posted to a third person: “Boy @#$%-ed up and its not about a @#$%” police reports show.
The third person asks Nichols what he is talking about and Nichols responds: “When I see your people Chris I’m going to slap him.”
The second man tells Nichols in a post: “to come pull up (Meaning come to his house,) ” the report shows, then Nichols responds that “he is not coming for nothing.”
The second man told Nichols that Gore is at his girl’s house; then Gore started posting on Facebook that he is scared.
Nichols found Gore at the friend’s house sitting on the porch. Nichols approached and said “I thought that was squashed,” police reports show, then pulled out a gun and shot Gore.
Another witness told police that Nichols said, “Now you know who you are messing with,” when shooting Gore, a report from the incident shows.
Gore, wounded, then shot back at Nichols several times before running around the back of the house and inside before collapsing, Caddell said.
Several people called 911. When police arrived, they found Nichols dead in the yard – the gun was still in his hand – and Gore wounded in the house. Another armed man was also in the house, but the police reports do not show that the third man fired any shots.
Officers interviewed several people. Gore was able to say “Antonio” was the assailant and “ I feel faint” before Gore was taken for medical treatment.
Several witnesses confirmed to police that Nichols approached Gore and shot first, Caddell said. Ballistics and other testing was done to confirm the police theory that Nichols shot first and Gore acted in self-defense when shooting back.
After conferring with prosecutors who agreed that Gore shooting Nichols was self-defense, police officially closed the case Wednesday with no charges.
Sixteenth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson said: “We reviewed the case and all the evidence, and it was a clear case of self-defense.”
Gore, the victim whose criminal history includes a 2015 petty larceny conviction from Rock Hill municipal court, recovered after a hospital stay, Caddell said.
Gore could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments