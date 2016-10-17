National

This is why you should always lock your doors at the gas station

This thief had some courage.

At least, that’s one way to describe him stealing a purse from a woman’s car, while she pumped gas just a few feet away.

The Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office is seeking the thief and the man sitting in his car.

A woman in an SUV pulled into a gas station in Parkland, Fla. Seconds later, a silver car pulled up.

When the woman got out of her vehicle to go to the pump, a man got out of the silver car, and quickly snuck to the woman’s car. He opened her front door, grabbed a purse and quickly slipped back into his car.

Then he drove away, all while the woman dealt with the keypad at the pump.

