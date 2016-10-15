Sleeping baby standing on her head freaks out babysitter: ‘Do I call the parents or the exorcist?’

Mikaela Long got more than a little freaked out the other night while she was babysitting her little niece.
What she saw on the baby monitor looked like something out of a horror movie.
The baby was sound asleep in her crib, but she wasn’t lying down.
She was standing on her head — legs straight up in the air.
Long realized she had one of two options.
Call the baby’s parents, or summon an exorcist.
Instead, she tweeted the image on the baby monitor so the whole world could get creeped out, too.
this is my 1st time babysitting & idk where i went wrong but my niece is currently asleep on her head— Mikaela Long (@MikaelaLong) October 9, 2016
do i call the parents or the exorcist pic.twitter.com/bGaTCFSiCz
That tweet of the baby standing on her head has been retweeted more than 56,000 times. Many people were just as scared as Long, a popular social media personality from California with more than 1.2 million Vine followers and 41,000 on Instagram.
@MikaelaLong pic.twitter.com/4jKLi7gBLl— yung creole ting (@LoveKendra_xoxo) October 12, 2016
@MikaelaLong run away as far as you can, that's creepy— Jøëlle løevendie (@joelleloevendie) October 10, 2016
@MikaelaLong I thought this was a giant crab claw breaking through a wall— Bryan Frank (@LionPrank) October 9, 2016
@MikaelaLong if it were me: pic.twitter.com/4iEnJBC3eg— Jeffery Walter (@Jeffery_Walter) October 9, 2016
@MikaelaLong pic.twitter.com/tJhYJ0iGJJ— PabloRom (@PabloRom_) October 9, 2016
Buzzfeed News talked to the mother of the baby, who asked not to be identified. She said her daughter has been standing on her head like that for some time but can’t figure out how she does it.
“She’s been quite acrobatic lately,” she said.
She said the baby usually settles into a more, uh, normal, sleeping position before long.
Suggested one of Long’s Twitter followers: Maybe there’s something wrong with the room.
@MikaelaLong the gravity is not working correctly in that room pic.twitter.com/VeqsRvvURq— T∀Kヨ (@b0nresham) October 9, 2016
