AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

New allegations of sexual misconduct rock Trump campaign
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Battered by sordid new accusations of sexual misbehavior, Donald Trump fought back in ever-more-remarkable fashion Friday, acting out one woman's allegation onstage and suggesting another was not attractive enough to merit his attention. He defiantly denied a week's worth of accusations that have all but consumed his presidential bid just over three weeks before the election.
"She would not be my first choice, that I can tell you," Trump said of one woman in a rambling attack on his female accusers as he campaigned in battleground North Carolina.
The New York businessman said his staff wanted him to avoid the topic altogether but that he couldn't resist defending himself. He blamed the growing story on his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and an international media conspiracy, describing his female accusers as "sick" people seeking fame or money.
"The only thing I can say is hopefully, hopefully, our patriotic movement will overcome this terrible deception," he declared.
Trump assailed The New York Times in particular, noting its connection to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who is a major shareholder in the media company.
Debris flies as tornado, rain wallop Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A tornado struck an Oregon beach town Friday, sending debris flying and toppling power lines and trees as strong winds and heavy rain walloped the Pacific Northwest.
Thousands of people were without power as utility crews in the region prepared for what's expected to be an even rougher storm on Saturday.
In Seattle, a 4-year-old boy and his father were injured by a falling tree branch. The Seattle Fire Department said the child suffered serious injuries and the father minor injuries.
The tornado was reported on the northern Oregon coast. Tillamook County Sheriff Andy Long said it touched down in the city of Manzanita about 8:20 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.
Debbie Harmon, owner of the Amanita Galley, said most of the damage is near the beach and downtown.
Email: Clinton campaign sought to cancel Wall Street speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton's campaign asked former President Bill Clinton to cancel a speech to a Wall Street investment firm last year because of concerns that the Clintons might appear to be too cozy with Wall Street just as the former secretary of state was about to announce her White House bid, newly released emails show.
Clinton aides say in hacked emails released Friday by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks that Hillary Clinton did not want her husband to cancel the speech, but after a "cool down period" was eventually convinced that canceling was the right step.
Campaign manager Robby Mook said he realized canceling the lucrative speech would disappoint both Clintons but "it's a very consequential unforced error and could plague us in stories for months."
The Clintons' paid speeches have been an issue throughout the campaign, particularly Hillary Clinton's private speeches to Wall Street firms. Hillary Clinton earned about $1.5 million in speaking fees before launching her presidential campaign, while Bill Clinton reaped more than $5 million from banking, tech and other corporate interests, according to financial documents filed by Hillary Clinton.
The campaign has never released transcripts of Hillary Clinton's speeches, but the hacked emails did reveal excerpts flagged by her advisers as potentially concerning.
3 arrested in alleged bomb plot targeting Somalis in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three members of a Kansas militia group were charged Friday with plotting to bomb an apartment complex that's home to Somali immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City, a thwarted attack prosecutors say was planned for the day after the November election.
The arrests were the culmination of an eight-month FBI investigation that took agents "deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence," Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
A complaint unsealed Friday charges Curtis Wayne Allen, 49; Patrick Eugene Stein, 47; and Gavin Wayne Wright, 49, with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Their first court appearance is Monday.
Prosecutors said the men don't yet have attorneys. Publicly listed phone numbers for the men couldn't immediately be found.
The men are members of a small militia group that calls itself "the Crusaders," and whose members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs, according to the complaint.
Nations reach deal to reduce HFCs, environmental groups say
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Environmental groups early Saturday said nations have reached a deal to limit the use of greenhouse gases far more powerful than carbon dioxide as part of efforts to fight climate change.
At issue are hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are used in air conditioners and refrigerators and have been described as the world's fastest-growing climate pollutants.
Observers said the agreement, set to be announced shortly, would cap the use of HFCs beginning in 2019, led by developed countries including the United States, the world's second worst polluter. More than 100 developing countries including China, the world's top carbon emitter, would start taking action in 2024.
Observers said a small group of countries including India, Pakistan and some Middle East states pushed for and secured a later start in 2028, arguing that their economies need more time to grow. That's three years earlier than India, the world's third worst polluter, had first proposed.
Scientists have said an agreement could put a half-degree Celsius dent in global warming by the end of the century.
Thailand's tourism likely to weather king's mourning period
BANGKOK (AP) — Concerts and colossal beach parties in Thailand have been canceled. An annual floating lantern festival meant to placate the country's goddess of water will not take place.
And closed for the first time in years: red-light districts in the heart of the Thai capital filled with seedy go-go bars so irrepressible they managed to stay open even through past military coups.
The death Thursday of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej has plunged this Southeast Asian nation into an unprecedented period of mourning, and it is likely to stay that way for some time.
But calm — not chaos — prevails, and the closures are unlikely to last more than a few weeks or have any serious long-term impact on tourism or the country's stunning beach resorts, which remain open.
While the military government has issued no specific guidance to anxious foreigners, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has made clear that life must go on. The government declared Friday a public holiday to give Thais a chance to grieve, but Prayuth said businesses should remain open to ensure the nation does not "lose its credibility."
Gov't bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones from airliners
WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers and flight crews will be banned from bringing Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on airline flights under an emergency order issued Friday by the Department of Transportation in response to reports of the phones catching fire.
The order, which goes into effect on Saturday at noon EDT, says the phones may not be carried on board or packed in checked bags on flights to and from the United States or within the country. The phones also can't be shipped as air cargo.
The department initially said that passengers attempting to board planes with the phones might face fines, but later clarified that such passengers will simply not be allowed on planes. Passengers who try to evade the ban by packing the phone in their checked luggage may be subject to criminal prosecution in addition to fines. Packing the phones in checked luggage increases the risk of a "catastrophic incident," the department said.
Passengers who are currently traveling with Samsung Galaxy Note7 phones should contact Samsung or their wireless carrier immediately to obtain information about how to return their phones and arrange for a refund or a replacement phone, the department said.
Samsung has recalled more than 2.5 million of the smartphones, citing a battery manufacturing error. The South Korean company discontinued the product earlier this week, less than two months after its August release.
An anxious journey to check on a flooded home, then relief
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Elmer McDonald rolled up his blue jeans and sloshed into the ankle-deep floodwater on his street. The cool water was the color of strong tea.
In his left hand, he carried keys to his trailer. The 36-year-old father of four hoped to find out exactly what Hurricane Matthew had left behind.
McDonald — known as Moe to his friends in Lumberton — had tried to return Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but each day, the current was too strong, the water too deep. Maybe Thursday would be the day he finally got inside. The water on the street had receded and now covered only about a city block.
The sky was bright blue, the sun not too warm. It would have been a perfect fall day if folks here weren't dealing with the worst natural disaster to hit this city in a generation.
McDonald was one of thousands who evacuated. About 1,200 people had to be rescued by boat or plucked from their roofs by helicopters. Two of North Carolina's 24 fatalities occurred in Robeson County, where Lumberton is the seat.
A decade of crop loss from Hurricane Matthew in Haiti
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — As Hurricane Matthew roared across southwestern Haiti, Joselien Jean-Baptiste huddled with his family while the wind whipped at his little house. When it was finally safe to venture outside at dawn the 60-year-old farmer realized his troubles had only just begun.
The storm knocked down part of the house where he lives with his wife and six children outside of Les Cayes, leaving only a small section of corrugated metal still intact. But that was the least of his problems. The field he had worked for 25 years was a scene of violent upheaval. His rice was swamped with river water; the mango and breadfruit trees were split like matchsticks; his corn flattened or torn from the ground by fierce winds.
"It is going to take us a long, long time to get back on our feet," Jean-Baptiste said.
Haitian and international agricultural officials say it could be a decade or more before the southwestern peninsula recovers economically from Hurricane Matthew, which struck hard at the rugged region of more than 1 million people that is almost completely dependent on farming and fishing.
The Civil Protection agency said Friday that the death toll from Hurricane Matthew, which made landfall here on Oct. 4, had risen to 546, though it was likely to climb higher as reports continued to trickle in from remote areas. Likewise, the statistics about economic losses are still approximate, but appear to be catastrophic.
An accidental shooting kills a child every other day
Hours earlier, he was a happy 4-year-old who loved Ironman and the Hulk and all the Avengers. Now, as Bryson Mees-Hernandez approached death in a Houston hospital room, his brain swelling through the bullet hole in his face, his mother assured the boy it was OK to die.
"When you are on the other side," his mother, Crystal Mees, recalls telling him, "you are going to see Mommy cry a lot. It's not because she's mad. It's because she misses you."
And this: "It's not your fault."
But whose fault was it?
Bryson shot himself last January with a .22-caliber Derringer his grandmother kept under the bed. It was an accident, but one that could be blamed on many factors, from his grandmother's negligence to the failure of government and industry to find ways to prevent his death and so many others.
