October 13, 2016 3:34 PM

Acorn-munching raccoon steals phone, films own escape in viral video

By Lisa Gutierrez

Note to college student Guy Williams: Don’t feed the animals.

Williams, a student at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., and some of his friends on Tuesday were feeding acorns to a raccoon that hangs around campus.

Williams, 19, set his cell phone down on the ground to record video of the animal eating — and the raccoon grabbed the phone and ran off with it, filming his escape.

Here’s how he documented what happened on Twitter, where thousands of people have watched and commented.

Williams yells at the raccoon. “Stanley!”

Apparently he had nicknamed the animal just minutes before it ran off with the phone, he told Buzzfeed News.

The raccoon headed into the woods with the phone, and Williams found it by calling it.

No word on whether the raccoon answered.

Stanley the raccoon is now a viral star.

And, judging from his new Twitter account, he’s quite the cheeky little bugger.

