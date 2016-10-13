‘I shouldn’t have to check my child’s food for drugs,’ mother says after Wendy’s trip

You don’t typically grab fast food looking for a high-quality meal, but you would at least expect your burger and fries to be drug free.
One mother probably won’t make that assumption from now on.
Dezeray Risner took her daughters to a Wendy’s in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday after picking them up from daycare, according to WHIO.
Her 4-year-old daughter said her fries tasted “yucky,” and Risner said at first she thought the fries were burned because they looked charred. But when she told the toddler to spit the fries out, she realized there was pot on them.
“As I was looking, you could see the paper,” Risner said. “You could see the marijuana in it. I put it up to my nose, and you could smell it.”
Read what a mom has to say about her 4-year-old daughter eating pot-laced fries from the Huber Heights Wendy's https://t.co/vy3FgDvHAw pic.twitter.com/ef3KqKAiqT— WHIOTV (@whiotv) October 12, 2016
Risner said she called Wendy’s and the manager laughed and said her employees didn’t do that. Police confirmed it was marijuana on the fries and two of three employees working at the Wendy’s at the time admitted they smoked weed but said they did not put the drug in the bag.
“I’m assuming it probably finally fell in with the French fries,” Risner said. “I shouldn’t have to check my child’s food for drugs.”
Wendy’s provided a statement to WHIO saying the company is conducting a thorough internal investigation. There are no surveillance cameras in the food prep area of the Wendy’s location.
